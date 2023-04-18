Who's Hiring?
City of Silverton working with TCEQ to get water quality back in ordinance

The city of Silverton told residents that the drinking water has exceeded the maximum...
(Source: City of Silverton)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SILVERTON, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Silverton told residents that the drinking water has exceeded the maximum containment level for total trihalomethanes.

Trihalomethanes are groups of volatile organic compounds that form when the chlorine reacts with naturally occurring organic matter in the water.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has stated that it is a health concern if the trihalomethanes goes over the containment levels of 0.80 milligrams per liter.

An analysis of the drinking water for total trihalomethanes showed to be above the containment level at 0.164 milligrams per liter.

An alternative water supply is not needed, but those who have health concerns should talk to their doctor to see how this may affect them.

The city of Silverton is working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on how to get the water back to compliance and reduce the number of trihalomethanes in the water wells.

If anyone has any questions regarding this matter, you can call (806) 823-2125.

