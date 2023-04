AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be hosting the Mayoral Candidates Luncheon next week.

The event will be on Friday, April 28, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Amarillo Club on S. Tyler Street on the 30th Floor.

To make reservations, click here.

Reservation must be made by Wednesday, April 26.

