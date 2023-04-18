Who's Hiring?
Canadian ISD Athletics Coach Koetting announces retirement after 31 years

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Canadian ISD has announced the retirement of Coach Chris Koetting after 31 years of being a teacher, coach, and athletic director.

According to Canadian ISD, Coach Koetting has been dealing with health issues affecting some of his “cognitive abilities”. He feels it is important to spend and enjoy more time with his loved ones.

Coach Koetting announced his farewell through a letter, thanking the community of Canadian and the parents of the kids he’s coached.

Below is the full press release:

