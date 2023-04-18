Amarillo set to host AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships in 2024

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In June of 2024 more than 400 equestrians and 450 horses will descent upon our Tri-State Fairgrounds in a best-of-the-best match up.

The American Quarter Horse Association Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships are coming to Amarillo.

“I’m really excited about this event coming to Amarillo because of the heritage in the Panhandle. You know a lot of ranching, a lot of cattle here. It just fits with this community. I think that the community is going to embrace it and really enjoy having the event in town,” said Aaron Enget, AQHA chief strategy officer.

The highly competitive event is usually held in Guthrie, Oklahoma, but because of a scheduling conflict the Championships are coming to Amarillo, where the AQHA headquarters are held.

“This is the home of AQHA, it’s where are headquarters is. This is cattle country. This is ranch country, as the ranching program is one that I oversee over at AQHA. This is like bringing our ranching program home,” said Karen McCuistion, AQHA senior director of member programs.

The competition promotes the athletic ability and versatility of the American Quarter Horse.

“Last year, in Guthrie, they did about 2.2 million in economic impact. We’re hoping we can at least almost double that over the course of the next few years,” said Enget.

The goal is continue the event in Amarillo for the next few years.

To watch the full announcement, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.