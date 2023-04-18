Amarillo police ask for help finding person of interest in Guitars and Cadillacs shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in a shooting that happened last month at Guitars and Cadillacs.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on March 16 about 1:50 a.m., Amarillo Police Department were called about shots fired at Guitars and Cadillacs.
When police arrived, they were told there had been a fight inside the bar earlier and that those involved got into another confrontation outside.
Police said this led to a suspect shooting at one of the other parties.
About 2:10 a.m., officers were called to an Amarillo hospital about a male with a gunshot wound. His injury was not life-threatening.
Investigators believe that this unknown male was involved in the incident.
If you have any information on this crime or know who this person is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.
