Amarillo police ask for help finding person of interest in Guitars and Cadillacs shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in a shooting that happened last month at Guitars and Cadillacs.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on March 16 about 1:50 a.m., Amarillo Police Department were called about shots fired at Guitars and Cadillacs.

When police arrived, they were told there had been a fight inside the bar earlier and that those involved got into another confrontation outside.

Police said this led to a suspect shooting at one of the other parties.

About 2:10 a.m., officers were called to an Amarillo hospital about a male with a gunshot wound. His injury was not life-threatening.

Investigators believe that this unknown male was involved in the incident.

Amarillo police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in shooting Guitars and Cadillacs. (kfda)

If you have any information on this crime or know who this person is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

