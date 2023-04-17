Who's Hiring?
West Texas A&M travels to Lubbock Christian for crucial LSC series

VIDEO: Matt Vanderburg previews WT vs LCU
By Preston Moore
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs split the weekend series versus St. Mary’s in Canyon.

They’re fourth in the conference right now, but a pivotal series awaits them in Lubbock this Friday.

The Lubbock Christian Chaparrals are fifth in the conference, and only the first four seeds get home field advantage in the conference tournament.

Couple that with the fact that the only other remaining series for the Buffs is against #2 in the country in Angelo State, and the stakes will be high versus LCU.

“I think it’s really big,” WT Head Coach Matt Vanderburg said. “We’re going to have to win a conference tournament, maybe, to get into a regional. When you’re playing above .500 teams, it can really help you in regional standings. If we have two really good weekends, that could change. Ultimately, we have to win games down the stretch. Listen, I still believe this team has a chance at being really good if we start clicking. We have played a lot better baseball. Obviously, this weekend was a bit of a setback, but I think this team’s going to come together at the right time.”

The Buffs split last year’s series versus lubbock christian two-to-two.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

