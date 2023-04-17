Who's Hiring?
Warm, but some hope for rain

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After the weekend cool down, temperatures look to rebound with southwesterly winds, as we’ll see mid to high 80°s with breezy winds. Now, looking to this afternoon, despite the lack of upper-level support, a wave of energy could support some development of some isolated thunderstorms with rising dew points. That being said, precip totals are expected to be low to non-existent, as lower level moisture won’t be quite as good as we need it to be. Nevertheless, chances are still there! Looking further ahead, we’ll be dry, warm and windy through Wednesday, before a series of cold fronts drops temperatures, and thankfully, fire danger.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

