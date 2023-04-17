Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office rules Dimmitt dairy farm explosion as accidental

A dairy farm caught on fire in Dimmitt yesterday. (Courtesy)
A dairy farm caught on fire in Dimmitt yesterday. (Courtesy)(Courtesy)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the Dimmitt dairy farm explosion as accidental.

On April 10, the Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt caught on fire, critically injuring one person and killing up to 17,000 cows.

Investigators discovered that the fire originated in the northern end of the dairy in pen #3.

The fire was caused due to failure of a piece of equipment that is used within the dairy on a daily basis.

Officials said there is no evidence that shows there was foul play.

“This was a tragic accident that unfortunately critically injured one person and caused the death of over 17,000 cattle,” the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a press release.

Two other pieces of equipment, which are identical to the one that caused the fire, have burned previously at the Dimmitt dairy and another dairy.

Officials and experts will continue to investigate the reason for the equipment failure.

The fire, which is due to liquid fuel, hydraulic oil and other flammable and combustible materials, rapidly grew. The operator wasn’t able to control it with the two fire extinguishers he used.

The explosion was the result of the flammable liquids expanding rapidly.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: New restauraunts open and coming soon
New in Amarillo: Treat yourself with donuts, sushi, or a frosty
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
Crews are fighting a wildfire in Gray County this morning.
Crews fighting wildfire in Gray County
Amarillo police have identified the man who is accused of hitting an officer with a car.
Amarillo police identify man accused of hitting officer with car
The renovation is taking place in the Amarillo Hardware building downtown and the permit will...
$2.6 million building permit issued yesterday for Amarillo City Hall renovation

Latest News

The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles...
Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental
National Intercollegiate Ranch & Stock Horse Association
College students to compete in the Ranch Horse Championship in Amarillo
Officials have charged a woman after a deadly crash in Portales.
1 charged after deadly crash in Portales
WTAMU logo
Faculty Senate holding faculty vote of no-confidence in WTAMU President