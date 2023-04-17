Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Michael Mook, Styler Haddock, and Shawn Roof

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Mook, Styler Haddock and Shawn Roof on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Michael Mook, WT Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Mook about how the season is going, reaching 40 wins, their upcoming series against Lubbock Christian University and more!

Styler Haddock, Canyon Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Haddock about their season, winning multiple games in a row, tomorrow’s game against Pampa with 1st place on the line, and more!

Shawn Roof, Amarillo Sod Poodles Manager:

We chat with Shawn Roof about their home series against Corpus Christi, how it was debuting their “Calf Fries” jerseys and more!

