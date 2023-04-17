Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental

The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles...
The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles southwest of Amarillo. According to Castro County Emergency Management, the Dimmitt, Hart and Nazareth fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Castro County Sheriff’s Office.(TMX)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled a fire that caused an explosion at Southfork Dairy Farm last week as accidental.

Officials say the fire was a result of a failure of a piece of equipment used by the dairy on a daily basis. Investigators determined the fire originated in the northern end of the dairy, specifically pen #3. There was no evidence of foul play.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Castro Co. Dairy Farm explosion leaves one in critical condition, thousands of cattle dead

“The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and I want to reassure everyone that this was not the result of any type of terroristic attack, or any type of event caused to interrupt the milk supply. This was a tragic accident that unfortunately critically injured one person and caused the death of over 17,000 cattle,” the fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

Officials say there will be a more in-depth investigation on the cause of the equipment failure by experts in the field.

A woman critically injured in the explosion remains at a Lubbock hospital.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: New restauraunts open and coming soon
New in Amarillo: Treat yourself with donuts, sushi, or a frosty
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
Crews are fighting a wildfire in Gray County this morning.
Crews fighting wildfire in Gray County
Amarillo police have identified the man who is accused of hitting an officer with a car.
Amarillo police identify man accused of hitting officer with car
The renovation is taking place in the Amarillo Hardware building downtown and the permit will...
$2.6 million building permit issued yesterday for Amarillo City Hall renovation

Latest News

A dairy farm caught on fire in Dimmitt yesterday. (Courtesy)
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office rules Dimmitt dairy farm explosion as accidental
National Intercollegiate Ranch & Stock Horse Association
College students to compete in the Ranch Horse Championship in Amarillo
Officials have charged a woman after a deadly crash in Portales.
1 charged after deadly crash in Portales
WTAMU logo
Faculty Senate holding faculty vote of no-confidence in WTAMU President