Some Monday Scattered Showers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Monday will likely start mostly sunny, but more clouds will filter into the area later in the day, setting up our next best chance for some precipitation Monday evening. Some scattered showers will move through the southern half of the panhandle, some of which could develop into some weak thunderstorms. They’ll clear out later Monday night, making way for a dry middle part of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the warmest days of the week, with highs building into the mid to upper 80′s.

