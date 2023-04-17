Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Some Monday Scattered Showers

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Monday will likely start mostly sunny, but more clouds will filter into the area later in the day, setting up our next best chance for some precipitation Monday evening. Some scattered showers will move through the southern half of the panhandle, some of which could develop into some weak thunderstorms. They’ll clear out later Monday night, making way for a dry middle part of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the warmest days of the week, with highs building into the mid to upper 80′s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
Hezekiah Gines
Ochiltree County officials: 17-year-old wanted after shooting in Perryton
Amarillo police have identified the man who is accused of hitting an officer with a car.
Amarillo police identify man accused of hitting officer with car
Starting today, homeowners in Potter and Randall County will start to receive their Property...
‘People don’t feel like they can do anything about it’: Property Tax Valuations sent out today

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Steadily Warming Up
Early Sunday Outlook with Tanner
Early Sunday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warming Up Quickly
Late Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Late Saturday Outlook with Tanner