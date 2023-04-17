Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles fall to Hooks 11-5, split first home series
By Preston Moore
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Corpus Christi Hooks defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 11-5 on Sunday.

The Hooks didn’t allow a single Sod Poodles run through the first six innings, taking an 8-0 lead going into the seventh.

Will Wagner led Corpus Christi with three runs and five hits.

Shay Whitcomb also had a game-high five RBIs en route to the victory.

Amarillo was led by AJ Vukovich’s three RBIs. Vukovich also tied Deyvison De Los Santos for the most hits on the team with two.

Despite two back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning from Tristin English and Vukovich, the Sod Poodles were unable to build enough momentum to dig themselves out of the hole the Hooks dug them.

Corpus Christi outhit Amarillo 17-8 in the game. The Soddies loss marked a series split with the Hooks, 3-3, as Amarillo falls to 5-4 on the season.

The Sod Poodles now travel to Northwest Arkansas for a series versus the Naturals starting on Tuesday.

They return home on April 25th to host the Frisco RoughRiders in a six-game series stretching through the 30th.

