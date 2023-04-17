Scattered Showers Today, Warm and Dry Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see warm conditions throughout the rest of the day today with highs topping out in the low to mid 80′s. There will be a small chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop later in the afternoon today. It won’t be a high rainfall event by any means; the main threats with this system will be some brief periods of some gusty winds. Tomorrow sets up to be a warmer and drier day with highs close to 90 with winds at of the southwest picking up yet again, elevating the fire risk throughout the day. A series of cold fronts will push through the region later in the week, which could bring in some temperatures close to freezing yet again this upcoming weekend.

