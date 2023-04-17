Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Scattered Showers Today, Warm and Dry Tomorrow

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see warm conditions throughout the rest of the day today with highs topping out in the low to mid 80′s. There will be a small chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop later in the afternoon today. It won’t be a high rainfall event by any means; the main threats with this system will be some brief periods of some gusty winds. Tomorrow sets up to be a warmer and drier day with highs close to 90 with winds at of the southwest picking up yet again, elevating the fire risk throughout the day. A series of cold fronts will push through the region later in the week, which could bring in some temperatures close to freezing yet again this upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: New restauraunts open and coming soon
New in Amarillo: Treat yourself with donuts, sushi, or a frosty
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
Crews are fighting a wildfire in Gray County this morning.
Crews fighting wildfire in Gray County, 84% contained
Amarillo police have identified the man who is accused of hitting an officer with a car.
Amarillo police identify man accused of hitting officer with car
The renovation is taking place in the Amarillo Hardware building downtown and the permit will...
$2.6 million building permit issued yesterday for Amarillo City Hall renovation

Latest News

Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner
Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner
Monday Morning Outlook 4/17
Monday Morning Outlook 4/17
Shelden Web Graphic
Warm, but some hope for rain
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Some Monday Scattered Showers