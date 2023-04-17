Northwest Texas Healthcare hosting Better Breathers club, focusing on breathing and mental health

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare system is hosting their Better Breathers Club event, focusing on breathing and mental health.

The club is an initiative from the American Lung Association to help educate, support, and connect others living with chronic lung disease.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday April 19 in the Community Lecture Room at Northwest hospital.

Everyone is invited to attend at no cost.

For more information call (806) 351-5864.

