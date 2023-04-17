Who's Hiring?
Northwest Texas Healthcare hosting Better Breathers club, focusing on breathing and mental health

Northwest Texas Healthcare system is hosting their Better Breathers Club event, focusing on...
Northwest Texas Healthcare system is hosting their Better Breathers Club event, focusing on breathing and mental health.(Source: Northwest Healthcare System)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare system is hosting their Better Breathers Club event, focusing on breathing and mental health.

The club is an initiative from the American Lung Association to help educate, support, and connect others living with chronic lung disease.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday April 19 in the Community Lecture Room at Northwest hospital.

Everyone is invited to attend at no cost.

For more information call (806) 351-5864.

