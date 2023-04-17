Who's Hiring?
New Mexico Environment Department testing private wells for PFAS

The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) will test private domestic wells for per- and...
The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) will test private domestic wells for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) across New Mexico in April and May. (Source: New Mexico Environment Department)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) will test private domestic wells for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) across New Mexico in April and May.

One or more groundwater wells can be sampled at no cost to the well owners.

Limited sampling will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to those counties impacted by last summer’s fires.

NMED will provide well owners with their results following analysis by certified laboratories and data quality review by NMED and USGS specialists.

The private well owners in Curry County and Roosevelt County can sign up by April 21, by completing this survey.

More information on PFAS is available on the NMED PFAS information page, click here.

