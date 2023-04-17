New in Amarillo: Treat yourself with donuts, sushi, or a frosty

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Whether you like fast food or sit-down restaurants, we’ve got you covered for this week’s edition of New in Amarillo.

Mochinut

Mochinut is open bringing a variation on an American classic, the donut.

They’re located on I-40 and Washington.

Their signature donut is a combination of Japanese mochi and the American donut.

Angela Jiang, owner of Mochinut, says they sell unique foods you won’t find anywhere else in town including the mochi donut and Korean hot dogs.

Oishii Sushi and Sake

Oishii Sushi and Sake, a new restaurant, is opening on Virginia Circle.

There is a sign on the building but no opening date has been given.

Wendy’s

A new Wendy’s location is opening.

The new building is off of Soncy and Hillside by Rosas Café.

There is no word on when construction will start.

Once the new location is open it will be the 9th Wendy’s in Amarillo.

