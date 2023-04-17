Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition coming to Amarillo’s Arts in the Sunset

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Arts in the Sunset will be presenting the famous Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, coming to Amarillo.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel will be the inaugural exhibit at the newly renovated Sunset Center, now called Arts in the Sunset.

This exhibition is a globally touring collection of the Michelangelo’s renowned ceiling paintings from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in a format that allows visitors to see the masterpieces in person.

The exhibition will start on June 9 and will run through July 23.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 18 and can be purchased here.

