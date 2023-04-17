Maverick Boys and Girls Club opens registration for Summer Camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo has opened their registration for summer camp today.

Campers can expect fun field trips to the Discovery Center, the zoo, swimming, fishing, and skating.

They will also learn how to cook, make arts and crafts as well as doing community service projects.

Registration opened today, and the camp will begin on June 12 all the way through August 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided.

Those attending must attend one of the following orientations:

5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8

10 a.m. Saturday, June 10

The cost is $270 per child and spots are limited. To register, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.