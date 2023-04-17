Lady Buffs Softball crosses 40 wins for third time in six seasons

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M’s Lady Buffs softball team is only two years removed from a National Championship, and they might just be paving the way for another postseason run this year.

The Lady Buffs completed a series sweep of Texas A&M International on Sunday in Canyon.

It not only marked their ninth series sweep of the year, but they also secured their 40th win on the season, a milestone they’ve now accomplished three times in the last six years.

“It’s a lot of wins,” Head Coach Michael Mook said. “It takes a lot of hard work. What it shows to me is just how hard our kids have worked in the offseason, the time that they put in just making good decisions, working hard at practice, and all the little things that they’ve done. I’m really proud of them for that.”

They won’t be able to cruise to the finish line, though. The Lady Buffs next face off against the#10 team in the country in Lubbock Christian, followed by conference tournament contender Cameron at home next week.

That said, the last time they won 40 games, they went on to win it all.

