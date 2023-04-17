Who's Hiring?
College students to compete in the Ranch Horse Championship in Amarillo

National Intercollegiate Ranch & Stock Horse Association
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The National Intercollegiate Ranch and Stock Horse Association National Championship kicks off tomorrow at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

Colleges students from 16 colleges and universities will compete on Tuesday and Wednesday for a chance to win a Hughes Horse Trailer, according to a press release.

Teams and individuals will compete in cow work, reining, ranch trail, and ranch riding.

On top of the Hughes Horse Trailers prize, the reserve champion teams will win marketing display for their team.

Top individuals will win champion and reserve champion buckets, and prize packages from Classic Equine. The overall top hand will win an custom Oliver Bros. Saddle given in memory of Dr. Kris Wilson, who pioneered collegiate ranch horse competition.

The outstanding freshman will win a $6,000 scholarship from Forth Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

The event is open to the public.

