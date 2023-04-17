Buffs split series with St. Mary’s following 5-9 loss

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - St. Mary’s defeated West Texas A&M 9-5 on Sunday.

The Rattlers jumped out to an early three-run lead in the third inning following RBIs from Ryan Romine and Ryan McGowen and a home run from Clay Bradford.

The game was tied 4-4 at the end of the fifth inning after three Buff runs, but the stalemate was short-lived following a four-run inning in the sixth from St. Mary’s.

The Buffs would be unable to overcome the deficit in the final three innings.

The loss marked a series split 2-2.

WT will next be in action in Lubbock this upcoming weekend versus Lubbock Christian with the first pitch set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

They’ll return home for the final series of the season versus #2 Angelo State on April 28.

