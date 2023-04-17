Amarillo police arrest 3 suspects for online solicitation of a minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of a Minor on Friday.

According to officials, on April 14, the Special Victims Unit and Proactive Criminal Enforcement (P.A.C.E.) Unit created a online profile for social media sites.

The release says throughout a series of chats, the suspects were told to meet the “underage” girl at a location for the purpose of sex.

Officials say there were around 35 different chats taking place at various times throughout the sting.

Amarillo police arrested 29-year-old Gerardo Lopez, 29-year-old Corey Dain Armstrong and 45-year-old Josue Pena.

All three suspects are facing charges of 2nd Degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor.

Amarillo police say there is still one investigation pending.

The case remains under investigation.

