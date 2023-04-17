Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police arrest 3 suspects for online solicitation of a minor

Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of...
Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of a Minor on Friday.(Atlanta News First)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of a Minor on Friday.

According to officials, on April 14, the Special Victims Unit and Proactive Criminal Enforcement (P.A.C.E.) Unit created a online profile for social media sites.

The release says throughout a series of chats, the suspects were told to meet the “underage” girl at a location for the purpose of sex.

Officials say there were around 35 different chats taking place at various times throughout the sting.

Amarillo police arrested 29-year-old Gerardo Lopez, 29-year-old Corey Dain Armstrong and 45-year-old Josue Pena.

All three suspects are facing charges of 2nd Degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor.

Amarillo police say there is still one investigation pending.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: New restauraunts open and coming soon
New in Amarillo: Treat yourself with donuts, sushi, or a frosty
A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
Officials have charged a woman after a deadly crash in Portales.
1 charged after deadly crash in Portales
Amarillo police have identified the man who is accused of hitting an officer with a car.
Amarillo police identify man accused of hitting officer with car

Latest News

Crews are fighting a wildfire in Gray County this morning.
Crews responded to wildfire in Gray County, 100% contained
A dairy farm caught on fire in Dimmitt yesterday. (Courtesy)
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office rules Dimmitt dairy farm explosion as accidental
The Arts in the Sunset will be presenting the famous Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The...
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition coming to Amarillo’s Arts in the Sunset
The Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo has opened their registration for summer camp today.
Maverick Boys and Girls Club opens registration for Summer Camp