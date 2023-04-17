Amarillo Freemasons propose to place cornerstone on new Potter County Courthouse

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Freemasons set cornerstones and dedication plaques to bless buildings which serve the public good.

“In 1932, the freemasons of Texas leveled a cornerstone on the 1932 courthouse in Potter County. And it was removed during the remodel and hasn’t been replaced yet with a re-dedication ceremony,” said Allen Morris of the Amarillo Masonic Lodge.

The new courthouse is set to be completed sometime in July and right now county commissioners are considering the proposal.

“There is a first amendment concern that the court is having and I’ve been asked to research that. In the 529 cornerstones that have been leveled this century, there are no known cases of opposition,” said Morris.

Before coming to a decision, Commissioner John Coffee, wants to be fair to taxpayers since the courthouse is a county building.

“I certainly want to be a part of letting citizens be heard and so I think it’s a good to have input for both sides. I’d like to hear from those that might be in opposition and those that support it,” said Coffee.

For those who want their voice to be heard, they are invited to the next Potter County Commissioner’s meeting.

The meeting will take place on Monday, May 8, at 9:00 a.m. To read the full statement issued by Potter County, please click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.