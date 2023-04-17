3 Amarillo area teachers honored for March Teachers on the Rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread has announced the March winners of the tenth annual Teachers On The Rise program.

The teachers honored for this months Teachers on the Rise are Marilyn Johnstone of Panhandle Elementary (Panhandle ISD), Priscilla Nguyen of Bonham Middle School (Amarillo ISD) and Malissa Stimson of Hereford High School (Hereford ISD).

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With a couple more months ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

