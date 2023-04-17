14 Lady Buffs pick up 40th win of the year vs. TAMIU

Canyon, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M softball has secured its third 40-win season in six years.

The Lady Buffs defeated Texas A&M International in an 8-0 five-inning shutout on Sunday.

Kyra Lair picked up her 15th win on the season for the Lady Buffs, improving to 15-1 on the year.

The Lady Buffs scored all eight runs in the first three innings, including a huge five-run inning in the bottom of the third.

They were led by Diana Murtha’s two RBIs, two runs and two hits on two at-bats.

The win marks the third time WT has won 40 games in a season in the last six years, the most recent of those years being their 2021 National Championship season.

Despite only two series remaining in the season, the 14th-ranked Lady Buffs won’t close it out without a challenge. Their next series will be in Lubbock versus #10 Lubbock Christian, with the first pitch scheduled for Friday, April 21, at 2:00 p.m.

They’ll return to Canyon for their final series of the year versus Cameron, beginning April 28 at 6:00 p.m.

