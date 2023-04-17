Who's Hiring?
1 charged after deadly crash in Portales

Officials have charged a woman after a deadly crash in Portales.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Officials have charged a woman after a deadly crash in Portales.

According to the release, on Friday, April 14, at around 9:20 p.m., officials responded to a crash on West 2nd Street and South Avenue C.

When officials arrived, they found 61-year-old Martha Lozano inside a small sedan and was transported to a hospital.

Lozano was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say the driver of a 1996 bus, 55-year-old Lisa Poitras left the scene of the crash and later returned.

According to witness statements Poitras was traveling northbound on Avenue C when she failed to stop at the eastbound red light.

The release says, Poitras was “subsequently” arrested and charged with homicide by motor vehicle and booked into the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

Posted by Portales Police Department on Monday, April 17, 2023

