1 charged after deadly crash in Portales

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Officials have charged a woman after a deadly crash in Portales.

According to the release, on Friday, April 14, at around 9:20 p.m., officials responded to a crash on West 2nd Street and South Avenue C.

When officials arrived, they found 61-year-old Martha Lozano inside a small sedan and was transported to a hospital.

Lozano was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say the driver of a 1996 bus, 55-year-old Lisa Poitras left the scene of the crash and later returned.

According to witness statements Poitras was traveling northbound on Avenue C when she failed to stop at the eastbound red light.

The release says, Poitras was “subsequently” arrested and charged with homicide by motor vehicle and booked into the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

