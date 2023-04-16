Warming Up Quickly

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very chilly April night, Sunday will be a much warmer with highs in the low 70′s with lots of sunshine and the return of those down-sloping SW winds. The warming trend continues into the work week where highs look to rebound back into the 80′s for several days. Our next best chance of rain returns Monday evening where some scattered showers may clip the southern half of the region. Chances are low, but some cities could see a nice measurable rain out of this system.

