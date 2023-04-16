Steadily Warming Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies and comfortable conditions for the rest of the day today, setting up for a milder night than what we saw last night, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40′s with mostly clear skies. Monday will likely start mostly sunny, but more clouds will filter into the area later in the day, setting up our next best chance for some precipitation Monday evening. Some scattered showers will move through the southern half of the panhandle, some of which could develop into some weak thunderstorms. They’ll clear out later Monday night, making way for a dry middle part of the week.

