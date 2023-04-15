Randall handles Canyon to move to 10-0 in district

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders took down the Canyon Eagles in district baseball on Friday 9-5.

It was a quick start for Randall, scoring five runs over the first two innings thanks in part to a two-run RBI double in the second from Hagen Shedd. Canyon answered back in the bottom half of the second with a two-run homer off the bat of Christian McGuire. However, Canyon couldn’t muster much more at the plate and Randall took the victory.

It was not quite as thrilling as the first matchup (a 12-inning walk off win for Randall), but the Raiders walk away likely more satisfied with their performance this time around.

With the win the Raiders remain undefeated in district at 10-0 with four games to play. Meanwhile, Canyon falls back into a two-way tie for second place with Pampa. Canyon benefited from Hereford’s loss to West Plains, as the Whitefaces drop a game behind Canyon and Pampa and sit in fourth.

