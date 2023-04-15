Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Garrett Hamilton’s heroics lift West Plains over Hereford in 11-inning thriller

VIDEO: Garrett Hamilton's heroics lift West Plains over Hereford in 11-inning thriller
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves took down the Hereford Whitefaces 9-8 in extra innings on Friday night.

With West Plains down 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Garrett Hamilton crushed a three-run shot to tie things up at four.

In the top half of the very next inning, Hereford answered back. The Whitefaces loaded the bases and Javen Lopez drew a walk to give Hereford the lead right back. Then, Ethan Subealdea knocked a base hit into the left centerfield gap. One run scored, but Hereford got thrown out at home trying to get another one on the board.

Down 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh, West Plains went to work. It was Ethan Bentley who knocked the game-tying RBI single into left to send the game to extra innings.

The scoring stopped until a wild eleventh inning. In the top half, Hereford’s Carlos Duran blasted one over the fence in left field for a two-run homer. West Plains went into the bottom half of the inning down 8-6, but that’s when they made some magic happen.

Bradley Cepeda started things off with a triple to spark the comeback. He scored on an ensuing error from Hereford’s second baseman to bring West Plains within one. Then, with two outs in the inning, Ethan Bentley grounded an RBI infield single up the middle to tie the game. The next batter, Garrett Hamilton lined a single down the left field line and West Plains walked off with a win.

“I was honestly just trying to put the ball in play.” Hamilton said of his walk-off winner. “I wasn’t trying to do too much. Bases were loaded, I was just trying to win the game.

“I mean, like, there’s nothing like it.” Hamilton said of the euphoric feeling after celebrating with his teammates. “There’s really nothing like it.”

With the win, West Plains moves within a game of Hereford for the final playoff spot in the district.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
An off-duty Amarillo police officer was hit by a car while intervening during a domestic dispute.
Off-duty Amarillo police officer hit by car
Jacob Diaz
Clarendon ISD band director facing charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Randall Raiders move to 10-0 in district with win over Canyon.
Randall handles Canyon to move to 10-0 in district
KFDA THE WRAP UP
Amarillo High executes thrilling comeback to defeat Lubbock Cooper
Amarillo High Lady Sandies mount epic comeback to take down Lubbock Cooper 11-8
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Randon Johnson, Amarillo High baseball head coach