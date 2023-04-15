Cooler Air Coming

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cooler air sweeps south across the Panhandle behind a cold front early Saturday morning. High temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler on Saturday as opposed to Sunday. Brisk north to northwest winds will make it feel even cooler through the day, gusting near and over 30 miles per hour at times. There is a small chance of a few light showers through the day on Saturday. Freezing temperatures are possible early Sunday morning for the norther two-thirds of the Panhandle. Temperatures bounce back quickly on Sunday, into the low 70s, and back above average, into the mid 80s next week.

