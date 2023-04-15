Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cooler Air Coming

By Kevin Selle
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cooler air sweeps south across the Panhandle behind a cold front early Saturday morning. High temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler on Saturday as opposed to Sunday. Brisk north to northwest winds will make it feel even cooler through the day, gusting near and over 30 miles per hour at times. There is a small chance of a few light showers through the day on Saturday. Freezing temperatures are possible early Sunday morning for the norther two-thirds of the Panhandle. Temperatures bounce back quickly on Sunday, into the low 70s, and back above average, into the mid 80s next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
An off-duty Amarillo police officer was hit by a car while intervening during a domestic dispute.
Off-duty Amarillo police officer hit by car
Jacob Diaz
Clarendon ISD band director facing charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Cooler Air Coming
Shelden Web Graphic
Wild Cards
Shelden's Friday Update 4/14
Shelden's Friday Update 4/14
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner