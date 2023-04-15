Cold Temps Tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It was a bit of a chilly day in the region today, with temperatures barely getting into the 60′s, with some places staying grounded in the 50′s. That theme will continue into the night tonight, with lows dropping to near and below freezing for much of the region, thanks to some calm north winds and mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with highs in the low 70′s with lots of sunshine and the return of those down-sloping SW winds. Our next best chance of rain returns Monday evening where some scattered showers may clip the southern half of the region.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.