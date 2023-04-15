Amarillo High executes thrilling comeback to defeat Lubbock Cooper

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Sandies defeated the Lady Pirates 11-8 on Friday.

In a game where Amarillo High trailed 0-7 going into the bottom of the second inning, the Lady Sandies pulled off one of the biggest comebacks of the season to extend their win streak to 25.

Amarillo High exploded in the third inning to tie it up at 7-7 after Danae Lopez’s two-run homer.

Lubbock Cooper retook the lead in the top of the fourth with one run to make it 8-7.

The Lady Sandies continued their comeback in the bottom of the fifth with four runs to make the score 11-8.

After nearly three hours of play, the comeback was complete with a final score of 11-8.

The Lady Sandies keep their win streak intact heading into the final two games of the season against Tascosa and Plainview. After that, they’ll be playoff-bound, where they may face Lubbock Cooper once again in a win-or-go-home duel.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.