Wild Cards

After a mostly beautiful Friday, things will change in a number of ways Friday night. First off, a cold front will push in, thankfully winds won’t be any worse than they have been, but overnight lows drop into the 40°s. For Saturday, highs will range from the mid-50°s up north, to 70°s down south. Saturday afternoon, some pop-up isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the northeast Texas panhandle, with minimal impacts expected. Then, winds die down and skies clear late Saturday, that sets the stage for near-freezing temperatures Saturday night into Sunday, bring those plants inside!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.