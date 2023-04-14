Wild Cards

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
After a mostly beautiful Friday, things will change in a number of ways Friday night. First off, a cold front will push in, thankfully winds won’t be any worse than they have been, but overnight lows drop into the 40°s. For Saturday, highs will range from the mid-50°s up north, to 70°s down south. Saturday afternoon, some pop-up isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the northeast Texas panhandle, with minimal impacts expected. Then, winds die down and skies clear late Saturday, that sets the stage for near-freezing temperatures Saturday night into Sunday, bring those plants inside!

