Warm Today, Cooling Down Tomorrow

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see mostly sunny skies throughout the area today with fairly breezy conditions and highs in the low to mid 80′s. Winds will likely blow at about 20 to 30 mph, possibly gusting upwards of 40 mph. A cold front will breeze through the panhandle tonight, bringing in some north winds and cool temperatures along with it. As for tomorrow, some very spotty showers will be possible to the north, but the main story will be the cooldown, where some people may not see highs get out of the 50′s. The cooldown won’t last long, as 80′s look to return by Monday next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

