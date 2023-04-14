Who's Hiring?
Ryan Bliss stays hot as Sod Poodles handle Hooks in 5-2 win

By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Soddies started off a little rocky in the first inning when a wild pitch resulted in the Hooks getting a run on the board to open things up. That lead didn’t last very long.

In the bottom half of the inning, Amarillo took control thanks to a two-run shot off the bat of Tristin English. With the game tied at two in the fifth inning, the Sod Poodles got back-to-back RBI doubles from Ryan Bliss (13-game hitting streak) and Jordan Lawlar to make the score 4-2. It was one of two doubles on the day for Bliss, who finished the day 3-4 at the plate and raised his batting average on the season to a staggering .464 through six games.

On the mound, it was a much better day for Jarvis than last time around in Frisco. The top pitching prospect on the Sod Poodles gave up five earned runs in four innings of work in his first start of the year. Against Corpus Christi, Jarvis posted eight strikeouts and only gave up two earned runs.

Things got a little shaky for the Soddies in the sixth inning, with the bases loaded and one out. Michel Otanez was able to work out of the inning unscathed with a strikeout followed by a groundout. The Hooks were unable to get on the board for the rest of the night. Juan Centeno added a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth and the Sod Poodles went on to win 5-2.

The Sod Poodles now have a 2-1 advantage in the series against the Hooks with three more games to play against Corpus Christi as we approach the weekend.

