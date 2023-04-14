Ruben on the Road: Taking a look at the history behind J.B. Buchanan Windmill Park

SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - We’re taking a look at how the J.B. Buchanan Windmill Park came to be in this week’s edition of Ruben on the Road.

In the 1960s, J.B. Buchanan founded and started a windmill collection and as he got older, he needed to pass it on, the Spearman Chamber of Commerce said on its website.

Roger Buchanan, his grandson, explained how the windmills found its home in Spearman.

“We had been approached by Dumas and they were willing to build a building and house them all in a building,” Roger Buchanan said. “My granddad was against that. He thought windmills need to be blowing in the wind. So we approached Spearman and the people of Spearman and started the Southwestern Pioneer Windmills Association.”

Mayor of Spearman, Tobe Shields, said it was important for them to keep the windmill collection local and that it’s also helped them expand tourism.

“It’s amazing how many people come up here, we have approximately 70-75 windmills throughout the town,” Shields said. “They’re located at different businesses and so as a tourist part of them, you want people to get to know your town and this is a great aspect about it as far as to get in here, spend a little time, see what Spearman, Texas, what the Texas Panhandle has to offer, and get to know our community.”

Roger Buchanan said through out the years, they have had to repair some of the windmills. However, he said, it’s worth it.

“This is where the windmills need to be,” Roger Buchanan said. “Over time it’s a challenge to keep the windmills restored and keep them up, but we will work through that and get this taken care of. We have wonderful donors and wonderful volunteers.”

