‘People don’t feel like they can do anything about it’: Property Tax Valuations sent out today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting today, homeowners in Potter and Randall counties will start to receive their Property Tax Valuation notices.

Homeowners have 30 days from the date their notice is delivered to their property to protest for appeal.

A local business, ProtestPRAD.com announced today that its availability of the 2023 Property Tax Valuation Protest Package.

This protest package enables homeowners in Potter and Randall counties the ability to easily protest their notice of appraisal.

It is designed to help educate homeowners on how to go about protesting a value they find to be inappropriate.

“A lot of people don’t feel like they can do anything about it, or they don’t know that they can, or they end up not being successful,” says Property Tax Advisor, ProtestPRAD.com, James Land.

Proposed value of your home is usually based on a mass appraisal, not on the home itself.

ProtestPRAD.com says in the past they know of only a small amount of homes that actually went in front of the appraisal committee and protested.

When signing up for the protest package, you are authorizing the business to act on your behalf in front of the appraisal district.

The business says this take the stress off the homeowner.

“We come in, we take the headache away, we take the blood, sweat and tears. We wipe it away and we make it easy for people to protest their property,” says Property Tax Advisor, ProtestPRAD.com, John Echols.

The business says it usually takes about six to eight weeks after the filing deadline to find out the results of your protest.

