Ochiltree County officials: 17-year-old wanted after shooting in Perryton

A warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old boy after a Wednesday night shooting in Perryton.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - A warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old boy after a Wednesday night shooting in Perryton.

According to the Ochiltree County Sheriff, on Wednesday evening at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at NE Perryton area.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to a hospital.

The Sheriff says 17-year-old Hezekiah Gines shot the 18-year-old in the leg and fled the scene.

Gines is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information on Gines location, call the Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 435-8000.

