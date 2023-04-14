Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital providing cancer vaccine for dogs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Immunotherapy technology is being utilized at Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital to get rid of cancer in dogs.

K9-ACV stands for an autologous cancer vaccine for dogs, that actually comes from their own body.

With this procedure, dogs in the panhandle can now have an individualized cancer vaccine made out of a malignant tumor.

“It’s not for prevention, because you can’t make a vaccine against something that hasn’t happened yet if it’s got to come out of your body to make the vaccine against it,” explains Dr. Merten Pearson, owner, and clinician at Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital.

Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital says the process is the as getting a tumor removed from a pet regularly, except now tumor cells are extracted from the mass.

From there, three shots are made and given to the dog. Depending on their response to the vaccine, it will either cure or halt their cancer.

“Sometimes all it does is slow down or stop the progression. It just holds the cancer. Still, it can’t grow and progress, it’s not dying out but it’s not progressing,” says Pearson.

One shot is given on the first day of the process, the next one is given 30 days after, and the last one 60 days from the starting date.

“We stimulate the dog’s own immune system to hunt down and seek out these cancer cells trying to kill them. ” said Pearson.

He goes on to say that K9-ACV is currently designed for all operable canine tumors. The procedure has yet to work on cats.

While the technology isn’t new, Noah’s Ark has only had access to this for 3 months.

“It’s just finally trickling down to where people like me, a general practitioner can actually get my hands on another tool to help me better hear for and manage cancer in my patients,” says Pearson.

Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital says this procedure can benefit dog owners all across the Panhandle.

“You have the ranchers with their work and dogs that have a job to do. Cancer can slow them down and keep them from doing their job, or the lady down the street who’s little Yorkie has cancer and it’s her only companion,” says Savannah Allred, Lead Vet Tech at Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital.

