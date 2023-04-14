Who's Hiring?
New Mexico Department of Transportation offering free in-person car seat inspection

The New Mexico Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Division together with Safer New Mexico Now will host a free educational in-person car seat inspection.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Division together with Safer New Mexico Now will host a free educational in-person car seat inspection.

The clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow, April 15, at the NMDOT Clovis Patrol Yard, on East Brady Avenue.

During the clinic, parents and caregivers will work one-on-one with nationally certified child passenger safety technicians.

Technicians will spend around 30 minutes per seat educating on proper selection, installation, and use of their car and booster seats.

Parents and caregivers will also learn important information regarding common errors in car seat safety and will be able to ask questions.

If a technician determines a car seat to be recalled, expired, or otherwise unsafe, replacement seats will be available. A Car Seat replacement fee of $25 may apply.

To participate in the Car Seat Fitting clinic, parents and caregivers should bring their car seat, car seat manual, vehicle manual, and the child using the seat should be present if possible.

