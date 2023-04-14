GOOD NEWS: Roomba vacuum continues to clean destroyed home after devastating tornado

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Even in the most troubling situations, a source of inspiration may arise to help someone endure and rise above the adversity.

Tornadoes and the devastation they bring continue to make national news. The destruction and the disruption wrought on people’s lives is always difficult and troubling to see.

But sometimes among the rubble, something very unexpected is revealed or discovered that doesn’t take away the turmoil, but might alter the outlook just a little bit.

A local viewer informed me of a cousin in Indiana who, less than 2 weeks ago, survived a destructive tornado thankfully although her house was demolished.

“So I put my slippers, grab my robe, head down the steps and probably got to the 4th step and my husband said go down to the basement. I said we can’t, the walls are falling around us” said Monna Black, tornado survivor.

It was at that time that the home began crashing down around them. The couple received cuts and bruises but avoided serious injury, the home however, didn’t fare as well.

“It looked like a war, I mean just like a bomb hit it, is what it looks like,” continues Monna.

Assessing the loss of their home the next day was heartbreaking, but Monna found comfort in some little things. She found a charm lying on the same step she was on as she survived the tornado.

“We were standing there and we heard this sound and I go ‘what’s that?’ and I looked over and saw my little sweeper Mabel trying to clean said Monna.

Seeing Mabel, the Roomba vacuum at work offered some encouragement.

“When I saw Mabel, sweeping her little tiny area, it just made me smile you know because there was Mabel just doing her job like any other day” exclaimed Monna.

Which poses the idea, what if we all, no matter the adversity or obstacles we face, simply rise to the occasion and do our jobs. Live our lives as we were designed to do, having faith that in the end, events will work out.

“Yes, it was devastating but we were put in the right place at the right time at the right moment. I’m blessed for that and it’s amazing how the community comes together and just how it all worked out in the end, said Monna.

A simple Roomba vacuum representing positivity amidst disaster, that’s some good news.

