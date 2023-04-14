Who's Hiring?
Cooler Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One more unseasonably warm day on Friday before some cooler air for the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Friday ahead of a cold front on Friday night. Temperatures on Saturday will be at least 20 degrees cooler with a small chance of a few small showers behind the front, mainly across the northern half of the Panhandle. Highs will climb back quickly into the mid 80s next week.

