Amarillo police identify man accused of hitting officer with car

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified the suspect who has been accused of hitting an officer with a car.

According to officials, 25-year-old Avante Leeshun Vanzandt was arrested for assault on a public officer and a theft warrant out of Randall County.

Vanzandt was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital.

On Thursday, at around 12:14 p.m. officers were called to a restaurant at South Arthur Street and Southeast 14th Avenue.

An off-duty police officer was at the restaurant and witnessed the domestic incident.

While the officer was attempting to detain the suspect, police say the officer was hit by the suspect’s vehicle.

The officer was able to stop and detain the suspect until other officers arrived.

