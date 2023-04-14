AHS Sweeps District 3-5A Track Team Titles
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All four Amarillo High track teams came away with first place finishes at the District 3-5A Track Meet at Dick Bivins Stadium on Thursday.
The Sandies won team titles in the varsity girls and boys divisions as well as the junior varsity catagories.
Below are the team and individual results of the meet. Fans can also watch a replay of the entire meet at the following link: https://www.meridix.com/event/228301
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.