Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

AHS Sweeps District 3-5A Track Team Titles

The District 3-5A Track Meet at Dick Bivins Stadium
The District 3-5A Track Meet at Dick Bivins Stadium(TPSN)
By Mike Roden
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All four Amarillo High track teams came away with first place finishes at the District 3-5A Track Meet at Dick Bivins Stadium on Thursday.

The Sandies won team titles in the varsity girls and boys divisions as well as the junior varsity catagories.

Below are the team and individual results of the meet. Fans can also watch a replay of the entire meet at the following link: https://www.meridix.com/event/228301

Boys Final Team Standings
Boys Final Team Standings(TPSN)
Girls Final Standings
Girls Final Standings(TPSN)
Individual Results pg 1
Individual Results pg 1(TPSN)
Individual Results pg 2
Individual Results pg 2(TPSN)
Individual Results pg 3
Individual Results pg 3(TPSN)
Individual Results pg 4
Individual Results pg 4(TPSN)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
An off-duty Amarillo police officer was hit by a car while intervening during a domestic dispute.
Off-duty Amarillo police officer hit by car
Jacob Diaz
Clarendon ISD band director facing charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Hezekiah Gines
Ochiltree County officials: 17-year-old wanted after shooting in Perryton
The New Mexico Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Division together with Safer New...
New Mexico Department of Transportation offering free in-person car seat inspection
Documentary highlighting West residents' resilience and growth from the explosion set to be...
‘Rising from Rubble’ Documentary set to be released ahead of 10-year anniversary of West explosion
Roomba vacuum continues to clean destroyed home after devastating tornado
GOOD NEWS: Roomba vacuum continues to clean destroyed home after devastating tornado
Source: KJTV Video
Soldier surprises sister with homecoming at Frenship (9 p.m.)