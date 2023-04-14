$2.6 million building permit issued yesterday for Amarillo City Hall renovation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The renovation is taking place in the Amarillo Hardware building downtown and the permit will be used for interior demolition.

The goal is to create a more modernized office space.

“We’re doing demolition inside, taking out some of the old offices and stuff like that. What you’re seeing on the exterior is very close to what will be left. We will be developing that and will probably start on the exterior in about six weeks,” said Jerry Danforth, Director of Facilities and Capital Improvement for the City of Amarillo.

Western Builders, The Construction Manager at Risk (CMR) is helping control the cost of the project in hopes to remain on or under budget.

“We expect to see a lot of cost savings with using that method. Plus still maintain the historical relevance of the existing building. We anticipate that this building will be able to serve our needs for 50 to 60 years,” said Danforth.

The project has already collaborated with Xcel Energy, Atmos Energy, and other underground utility companies. The next step is to have Xcel take down the powerlines in the front of the building.

The additional space that won't be used in the building will be stored away for future use. As Amarillo continues to grow, City Hall will have the room to expand as well.

The new City Hall will feature three drive through lanes so people who want to pay their bill don’t have to step foot inside.

The high focus of this new project is connivence. Most services will be on the first floor and very easy to find.

“Everything we’ve done has been with the high focus on customer service. Everything we’re doing is trying to keep the customer, which is the taxpayer of Amarillo, convenient for them,” said Danforth.

The whole project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

