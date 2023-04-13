Who's Hiring?
Working Dogs of America National Championship set for this weekend in Canyon

The Working Dogs of America National Championship is this weekend in Canyon.
The Working Dogs of America National Championship is this weekend in Canyon.(TSA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Working Dogs of America National Championship is this weekend in Canyon.

The event, hosted by Working Dogs of America And Canyon K9 Training, is at the Paul Lindsey park by the dog park.

The event is 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Anyone going is asked to bring lawn chairs. No on or off leash dogs are allowed.

The dog park and east side of the park will be closed to traffic on the south road past the baseball complex and will reopen on Monday.

