‘Why not protect our children’: Canyon group seeking donations for classroom safety buckets

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A group in Canyon is working to make children safer and you can be a part of the organization.

The American Legion Darren Tate Post 425 is putting together emergency buckets for Heritage Hills Elementary with plans to equip more schools.

The 5-gallon buckets each cost $100 and aid students and teachers in the event of a natural disaster or an active shooter.

“You have to be prepared for the unknown, and why not protect our children, our future?” said Chris Holt, commander of American Legion Post 425 Darren Tate in Canyon. “Why not actually support our schools and give our teachers and our administration the tools to be successful so they don’t have to worry about what is next.”

The organization is named after Darren Tate, a graduate of Canyon ISD, who served in the U.S. Navy and gave his life in Afghanistan.

“He was giving. If there was ever a need he was right there,” said Barbara Tate, Gold Star Mom. “If he could take care of it, he was there. This was who my son was. It just warms my heart and I just know he’s really proud.”

Once every classroom at Heritage Hills has a bucket, the group will focus on another school.

Heritage Hills administration plans to go through the buckets with their teachers to show them what is in them and how to use them.

“Knowing what to do when the emergency comes takes a whole lot of anxiety off,” said Chris Young, assistant principal of Heritage Hills Elementary. “It helps you think a lot clearer and so knowing the supplies that you have to handle these situations that are coming up gives our community confidence, gives our teachers confidence.”

Currently, the group needs $1,400 to complete Heritage Hills Elementary.

To donate to the project, click here.

Classroom Safety Buckets include: Fire extinguisher Kitchen sized trashbags 5 gallon bucket 1 gallon of water 50 pack of fruit snacks Duck tape Hammer Crowbar Gallon ziplock bags Shower curtain Roll of toilet paper Tourniquet Emergency blanket 5 bleed stop kits Mini flashlight Nitrile gloves 50 pack of wet wipes 5 pound absorbent cat litter 5 gallon bucket toilet seat

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.