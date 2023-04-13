Who's Hiring?
West Plains softball hosting ‘Little Wolfpack Night’ this Friday

West Plains Lady Wolves softball practicing ahead of April 14th matchup with Hereford.
West Plains Lady Wolves softball practicing ahead of April 14th matchup with Hereford.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Lady Wolves are in the midst of their first season.

The main goal for the team has been setting a foundation with ‘The Wolf Pack Way’.

That’s something that the upperclassmen have especially seen with the underclassmen so far.

“First season we had to set the culture.” West Plains junior catcher Desi Hernandez said. “The freshmen kind of morphed into the leaders. They really grew this season and I’m really proud of them. When we started out, we were really rough, but i’ve felt like we made great progress and we’re working hard everyday. I see great things for my next year, my senior year.”

This Friday, the Lady Wolves will be hosting Little Wolfpack Night.

Softball players hoping to play for West Plains in grades pre-k through eighth are invited to come meet the team and run the bases at the new field ahead of the matchup with Hereford at 4:30.

Those younger players hoping to attend just have to bring their little league or select ball jerseys.

