WATCH: Frenship student gets surprise homecoming from brother in Army

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Frenship third grader got a sweet surprise today - her brother came home after being deployed to Syria for six months.

Skylar Rainbolt, a student at Legacy Elementary, had not seen her brother Logan in over ten months.

Army Specialist Logan Rainbolt is part of the 321st Engineer Company out of Houston. He recently spent six months serving his country in Syria, and knew he had to see his baby sister as soon as he got home. He arrived home on Thursday and surprised his sister at school.

“The plan was to come pick her up from school in my uniform. I told her I’d do it before I left, and I owed her that much after ten and a half months, so. But, she didn’t know it was coming so, it was a bit of a surprise, I got to mess with her a little bit so it made it a bit more fun,” Specialist Rainbolt said.

Skylar, who hadn’t seen her brother in months, was shocked to see his uniform in the middle of her classroom, immediately jumping into his arms and crying tears of joy.

“I thought it was my friend. Mom said he was still in, he was still in a different state, so,” Skylar said. “It means so much to me, I can’t even explain it in words.”

Specialist Rainbolt joined the Army to serve his country and honor his family’s military legacy, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, father and uncle. After nearly a year of being away from home, he’s ready for some rest.

“I’m going to go get some food, and then take her to do something fun probably and then I’m going to go to sleep, cause I’m tired,” he said.

Before his next deployment, he’ll be spending time with Skylar, getting ice cream, watching movies and trading battlefields for nerf wars at home.

“I’m going to give myself at least like a year, it depends on what the other units are doing, but I’m going to give myself a little downtime first. Not leave her again for another year,” Specialist Rainbolt said.

Even though he has to be gone a lot, Skylar says she’s proud of her big brother.

